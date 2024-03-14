Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are ageless wonders! Inter Miami star duo combine for four goal contributions in CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 victory over Nashville SC
In their Round of 16 victory over Nashville SC Wednesday evening, both Suarez and Messi scored and assisted, seeing them through to the final eight.
- Inter Miami advances to CCC final eight
- Defeats Nashville SC 3-1 and 5-3 aggregate
- Messi & Suarez each add goal and assist