Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Inter Miami 2025Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez backed to launch new MLS franchise together after leaving Inter Miami as former Uruguay star reveals ex-Barcelona striker will 'probably' retire in 2025

L. MessiMajor League SoccerL. SuarezInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez may continue to work together once their days at Inter Miami are over, with a new MLS franchise being touted.

  • Legendary forwards together in Florida
  • Current campaign may be Suarez's last
  • Much to consider regarding future plans
