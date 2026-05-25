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Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi suffers apparent leg injury in Inter Miami win before World Cup

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
Transfers

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami's MLS match against the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute of the Herons' 6-4 win after grabbing the back of his leg while walking down the tunnel. The Argentina captain appeared to signal for a substitution moments earlier and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti with 20 minutes remaining. Argentina's World Cup camp begins June 1.

  • Inter Miami CF v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport

    An injury worry for Messi

    Messi appeared to signal for a substitution midway through the second half of Miami's match against the Union and walked away from the play for several minutes before exiting the game. The Argentina and Miami captain went straight down the tunnel and was seen grabbing the back of his leg as he walked off.


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  • Lionel Messi Argentina 2025Getty

    Big concerns for Argentina

    The extent of the injury is not yet known, but it could be a massive blow for Argentina, who begin their World Cup preparations June 1. They play two pre-tournament friendlies June 6 and June 9 before opening group play June 16. Messi, despite his age, remains one of the best players in the world and captains Lionel Scaloni's side. This is expected to be his final World Cup.

  • Inter Miami CF v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport

    A big win for Miami

    The match around him, meanwhile, was one of the most memorable in MLS history. The Herons won 6-4 after falling behind 2-0 inside the opening 10 minutes. Longtime teammate Luis Suarez scored three goals, while Mateo Silvetti, who replaced Messi, provided a crucial assist and helped start another scoring move as Miami closed out a chaotic victory in their final match before the World Cup. They do not play again until mid-July.

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  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026Getty

    Relatively injury free for Miami

    Messi has remained relatively injury-free during his stint with Miami. After dealing with calf issues and an ankle sprain in 2024, the Argentine spent nearly all of 2025 healthy. He started 33 MLS matches and played nearly every available minute in 2025. Messi had played all 90 minutes in each of Miami’s 13 MLS matches this season.