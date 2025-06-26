Lionel Messi pushes Inter Miami to knockout stages, Seattle Sounders battle, LAFC fall flat: Grading MLS teams at the Club World Cup

GOAL takes a look at how each MLS club fared in the Group Stage of the competition, grading their performance and offering a brief analysis

What Inter Miami accomplished in the Club World Cup group stage was nothing short of historic. With their win over Porto on Matchday 2, they became the first CONCACAF club to defeat a UEFA opponent in official competition. They followed that up with a hard-fought draw against Palmeiras, one of South America’s top sides - a performance that underscored their growth and ambition. Inside the club, everyone understood the magnitude of what they’d achieved.

"It is historic for MLS to have a team through to the last 16," manager Javier Mascherano said after the game. "We are one of the best 16 teams in the world so we will look to continue."

For Major League Soccer’s other representatives, the joy of the Club World Cup vanished quickly.

Article continues below

“All around disappointing,” said LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo after a shocking defeat to Tunisian side Esperance eliminated his team just two games into the group stage. “Individually and collectively, our second-half performance just wasn’t good enough. The level is very high - poor halves get punished, and that’s what happened.”

The Seattle Sounders, by contrast, went down swinging. Drawn into the group of death alongside global heavyweights, they exceeded expectations and earned praise from PSG manager Luis Enrique after a spirited showing on Matchday 3.

“They competed really well, they played great football,” Enrique said. “We knew Seattle would bring intensity. They have quality players - it wasn’t an easy match.”

Overall, MLS can keep its head held high with the performances shown at the Club World Cup. With Inter Miami advancing, the Herons now carry the league’s hopes into the knockout rounds - and it’s up to Lionel Messi and company to keep the momentum going.

GOAL reflects on how each MLS team fared throughout the opening stage of the competition, looking at their top performer and more as the knockout rounds of the competition loom.