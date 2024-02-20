This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami New York Yankees Dallas CowboysGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Does Lionel Messi at Inter Miami 'overshadow' other MLS teams? League commissioner Don Garber explains importance of 'global recognition' in comparison with New York Yankees & Dallas Cowboys

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi dominates MLS at Inter Miami, but Don Garber has used the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys to explain why that can be a good thing.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023
  • Made immediate impact on & off the field
  • Interest likened to MLB & NFL franchises

Editors' Picks