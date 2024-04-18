Lionel Messi's magic brings the crowds, but evergreen Luis Suarez is Inter Miami's 2024 MVP so far

The Uruguayan has stepped up during his first months in Florida, silencing any doubters in trademark style

Lionel Messi commands the spotlight everywhere he goes and, if you don't understand how or why, you probably haven't followed this sport very closely. Few people in sporting history have been the subject of more attention. No matter what Messi does, the world watches.

Throughout his career, though, Messi has had plenty of sidekicks to help carry that spotlight, and none have been better than Luis Suarez. If Messi was the lead singer of the Barcelona band, Suarez was the drummer behind him, the man smashing the snares and hi-hats with brute force while also ensuring the group's rhythm never fell apart.

Messi has built himself a familiar band in Miami. It features Sergio Busquets, the midfield tone-setter, and Jordi Alba, the dynamic fullback whose solo efforts create some of Messi's best moments of magic. It's Suarez, though, that has been the standout. Yes, even more so than Messi. Even in the twilight of his career, Suarez continues to set the tone, for better or worse.

Article continues below

Generally, Miami has seen the 'better' part of Suarez so far this season. The Uruguayan is leading from the front, picking up the slack during Messi's recent absence. And, because of that, it's Suarez, not Messi, who has emerged as Miami's key player. The Uruguayan icon, therefore, may be the player most likely to determine this team's success or failure by the time all is said and done.