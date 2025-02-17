Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup match vs. Sporting KC postponed due to subzero weather conditions, accumulating snow
The Herons were originally set to play Tuesday night, but the match has now been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday due to frigid temperatures
- Inter Miami to play SKC in CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday after reschedule
- Forecast calls for negative temperatures, snow, unsafe conditions
- Mascherano said Messi would have been available if game played as scheduled