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Lionel Messi makes dream come true for Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto after previously being gifted signed helmet by Alpine driver
A national connection
The meeting between the two prominent Argentinians took place at Miami's training facility following Colapinto's public admission during an exhibition run in Buenos Aires that Messi was the one person he truly desired to meet. Joined by Messi's international team-mate Rodrigo De Paul, the trio shared a quiet moment away from the spotlight of professional competition. This personal interaction follows a gesture in June 2025 when the 22-year-old driver gifted one of his signed race helmets to the Miami captain.
Dreaming of Leo
Reflecting on the significance of the meeting, Colapinto stressed the intimate nature of the conversation, which allowed the athletes to connect on a personal level without the pressure of media or marketing.
Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: "I don't know. I think it's a really busy race. They have a match on Saturday afternoon. It was a very special moment. It was something I had dreamt of all my life. If you ask any Argentinian who they want to meet, it's Leo. I had the chance."
'A very special moment'
The Alpine driver, an avid football fan known for his support of Boca Juniors, cherished the opportunity to share time with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in a relaxed environment. He added: "I wanted, of course, for a very long time to meet him. But I didn't have the chance. No cameras, no marketing. Just me, him and Rodrigo [De Paul], the three of us chatting. Having a nice conversation outside of sport and more personal. It was something I always dreamt of. Just having the opportunity of meeting him and having his time was a very special moment."
- AFP
Racing returns to Miami
The Formula 1 season is set to resume with the Miami Grand Prix after a prolonged five-week hiatus caused by the cancellation of races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Colapinto currently occupies 16th place in the drivers' standings, trailing his experienced team-mate Pierre Gasly by 14 points following the opening rounds. The young Argentinian will be hoping the inspiration gained from meeting his national hero can propel him to a stronger performance as he navigates the high-pressure street circuit in Florida.