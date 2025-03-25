Lionel Messi fitness concerns grow as Inter Miami superstar receives treatment on leg after training alone in open session ahead of MLS clash with the Philadelphia Union
Lionel Messi remains a fitness concern for Inter Miami ahead of their MLS return, with the Argentine icon receiving treatment after training alone.
- Game time has been carefully managed
- Withdrew from latest Argentina squad
- All-time great is still nursing a knock