'I feel it in my bones!' - Lionel Messi warned England will 'put him to bed' as Joe Cole confidently predicts victory over Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Expectations are reaching fever pitch as England prepare for their fourth World Cup semi-final, and Cole is leading the charge with a fearless prediction. Speaking on The Rest is Football, the former Chelsea and West Ham winger insisted that Thomas Tuchel's men have exactly what it takes to nullify the greatest player in history. "We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed," Cole told the podcast. "We’re going to put him to bed."

When fellow pundit Micah Richards cautioned him against such a statement, Cole refused to back down. "We are, 100 per cent," he added. "I’m saying it now, England are going to the World Cup final, we’ve got too much pace for Argentina and we’re going to beat them, I feel it in my bones!"



