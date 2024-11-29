Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo's last stand? Legendary rivals headline nominations for The Best FIFA Men's 11 but Mohamed Salah & Robert Lewandowski shunned with 77 players eligible for voting
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 77 candidates available to be voted into The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024.
- Messi & CR7 headline attacking nominees
- Salah & Lewandowski among high-profile absentees
- Voting open for Men's 11 inclusion