Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & LeBron James beaten to No.1 spot on most marketable list – with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Beth Mead, Jude Bellingham & Lucy Bronze all in top 50
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James have all been beaten to the No.1 spot on sport’s most marketable list by gymnast Simone Biles.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Olympic icon Biles leads the way
- Vinicius Jr is highest-ranking footballer
- Stars of men's and women's game included