‘Why not?’ - A ‘last dance’ for Lionel Messi at Barcelona still possible as former team-mate explains ‘rare’ talent possessed by Argentine GOAT

Zabaleta, who played alongside Messi during the 2014 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics, admitted he never envisioned the move away in the first place. But he remains convinced that the Inter Miami superstar will return to Camp Nou one day for the 'last dance'.

"There's been so much talk about that, especially with the presidential elections at the club," he said, as quoted by Flash Score. "Honestly, when I was playing - whether for Espanyol, or with Manchester City in the Champions League against Barcelona - I could never have imagined Messi leaving the club. I assumed it would be forever. Whatever happened financially or behind the scenes, I can only speculate, because I wasn't inside.

"He went to PSG, then decided on Inter Miami, and I think at that stage of a career sometimes you're looking for more than just football. Miami is a wonderful place to raise a family, Inter Miami was a new and exciting project, and wherever Messi goes, he wins. He's already won the MLS Cup.

"Every club in the world would want him. My son barely knew Inter Miami before Messi arrived; now he wants a Messi shirt. That's the power of the man. As for a return to Barcelona - why not? A last dance? I'd love to see it."