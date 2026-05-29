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Alex Labidou

Lionel Messi set for record sixth World Cup as Lionel Scaloni names Argentina's 26-man squad

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Argentina

After a week of speculation about Lionel Messi's fitness, Argentina received good news Thursday: the 38-year-old was named to Lionel Scaloni's 26-man World Cup squad. Messi exited Inter Miami's final match before the World Cup break with what the club described as left hamstring muscle overload. His inclusion puts a record sixth World Cup within reach.

  • Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, ArgentinaGetty

    Argentina's hero is set for World Cup

    Messi was instrumental in Argentina's last World Cup, helping the team end a title drought that dated back to 1986. The forward leads La Albiceleste in caps (198), goals (116) and assists (61), numbers that are likely to grow as he helps Argentina defend their crown.

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    Argentina squad in full

    Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid)

    Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)

    Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Valentín Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

    Forwards: Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Atlético Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)


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    Notable snubs

    While Argentina's squad is largely as expected, Real Madrid's rising star Franco Mastantuono, Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendía were omitted despite generating some recent speculation.

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    What comes next?

    Argentina have two friendlies ahead, facing Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. They kick off their World Cup on June 16.

Friendlies
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Argentina
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Honduras
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