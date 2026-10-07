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Alvino Hanafi

End of an era! Emotional Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as legend calls time on international career

Argentina
L. Messi
Argentina vs Benin
Benin
Friendlies

Lionel Messi has officially ended his glittering international career after scoring in his final appearance for Argentina. The legendary captain delivered an emotional address at the Monumental Stadium, thanking supporters and reflecting on his 21-year journey.

  • Legendary captain closes international chapter

    Lionel Messi concluded his extraordinary international career with Argentina on Tuesday evening after more than two decades representing the senior national team. The 39-year-old forward scored the final goal in a 3-0 victory over Benin at the Monumental Stadium, bringing an end to a journey that yielded 207 caps and 125 goals.

    The historic appearance marked his final match in front of his home supporters.

    His international career concluded as Argentina's all-time top scorer and appearance holder.

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-BENAFP

    Captain delivers emotional farewell address

    Following the final whistle, a tearful Messi took to the microphone to address the packed stadium and reflect on his journey. "It is very difficult to say anything today, there are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my dad," Messi told the supporters. "All I can do is express my gratitude. Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, never stopped battling, never stopped giving my all."

    The world champion reflected on what representing his country meant throughout his life.

    "Playing for the Argentine national team is the best thing that can happen to you," Messi added. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me."

  • Reflecting on triumph and perseverance

    Messi highlighted the special connection built with supporters across Argentina, particularly following the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. "I experienced one of the best moments of my career here when we returned to play after winning the championship," he noted. "I was lucky enough to travel the country, and you all always filled the stadium. Have no doubt that all the team-mates I had by my side always gave their all for this jersey."

    He also addressed the physical demands of his final World Cup cycle, defending his team's efforts in North America.

    "The match against England was very demanding for us," Messi explained.

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  • imago-sport-1084223161.jpgSports Press Photo

    Former skipper issues call for future unity

    As he prepares to step into a supporting role, Messi urged supporters to protect the national team through the upcoming transition period. "I am saying goodbye to the national team. I am going to miss you all, but now it is my turn to be on that side," Messi concluded.

    "Always united. Difficult times are coming, as they always are when there is a big change, but we all have to be united because there will be people who speak ill of the national team and we have to defend it."

    Argentina will now navigate their upcoming fixtures without their iconic captain.