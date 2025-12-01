Lionel Messi urged to abandon 'parody of football' in MLS with Inter Miami for three-month 'detox' before 2026 World Cup by Diego Maradona's old trainer

There has been talk of Messi securing a loan move away from the Herons. Speculation regarding an emotional return to La Liga giants Barcelona has been played down, but the rumours refuse to go away.

Even if a stop-gap transfer cannot be agreed, Signorini wants to see Messi spend time away from the sporting bubble in Miami. He added: "With three months to go before the World Cup, he should take at least one month with his family to detox and come back with the hunger that the absence will surely cause him, but prioritise the World Cup and not think about playing every match from minute one."

Messi has stopped short of confirming his participation at the 2026 World Cup, telling SPORT of his concerns when it comes to building form and fitness ahead of an event that requires peak levels of both: "I don't want to be a burden, so to speak. I want to feel physically fit, to be sure I can help and contribute to the team. Our season is different from the European one. We'll have a pre-season in between, with few matches leading up to the World Cup, and we'll see how things go day by day to see if I really feel physically fit enough to be where I'd like to be and be able to participate.

"But obviously, I'm aware that it's a World Cup, and it's special, and that the World Cup is the biggest competition there is. So, I'm excited, but I'm taking it one day at a time."