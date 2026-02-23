AFP
Liga MX fixture postponed after Mexican army kills cartel boss close to 2026 World Cup host city Guadalajara
Matches postponed as military operations escalate
The decision to suspend play came after the Mexican army confirmed the death of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The operation unfolded in Tapalpa, Jalisco, just two hours from Guadalajara. Mexican football ground to a halt on Sunday as four professional matches were postponed in the wake of escalating military operations. In Liga MX, Queretaro’s clash with Juarez FC was scrubbed from the schedule, while the high-stakes "Clasico Nacional" between heavyweights Chivas and America in the women’s top flight was also pushed back. Two fixtures in the second tier were also called off as authorities scrambled to get a handle on the volatile situation.
Widespread unrest impacts regional travel
In the immediate aftermath of the cartel leader's death, retaliatory violence flared up across the region. Cartel members reportedly engaged in the burning of vehicles and the blockade of major roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states, creating a logistical nightmare for teams and fans alike. These "narcobloqueos" are a common tactic used by criminal groups to hinder the movement of security forces, but they often result in the total paralysis of civilian transport links.
Despite the chaos, some sporting events are currently attempting to proceed as scheduled. The Mexican Open, an ATP tennis tournament held in Acapulco, Guerrero, is still expected to begin on Monday. Organisers issued a statement Sunday saying that "the tournament's operation continues as normal."
However, the footballing world remains on high alert as the security situation continues to evolve, with league officials prioritising the safety of players and spectators above the domestic calendar.
Security concerns hit 2026 World Cup host
The proximity of the violence to Guadalajara is a major concern for FIFA organisers. The city is currently slated to host four matches during the expanded tournament in June, including two fixtures featuring South Korea. Other international heavyweights such as Spain, Uruguay, Colombia and co-hosts Mexico are also scheduled to play in the city. The CJNG is regarded as Mexico’s most dominant criminal organisation, boasting an estimated 19,000 members with a presence in 21 of the country's 32 states, and has previously been designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States government.
A spokesman for Lemus told The Athletic on Sunday that the governor’s office had not received any communications from FIFA “that should concern us.” We are focused on controlling the situation,” the spokesman said.
Uncertainty surrounds national team friendly
The disruption also raises significant questions regarding the international break. Mexico's national team is currently scheduled to face Iceland in a friendly on Wednesday at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. As of Sunday evening, the Mexican soccer federation hasn't made any public moves to postpone it. Fans are waiting for official word on whether the El Tri fixture will go ahead or if the security climate will force a further reshuffling of the international schedule.
The postponement of the Chivas vs. America women's match is particularly notable given the rivalry and the large crowds the fixture typically draws. With Guadalajara serving as the home base for Chivas, the city's security remains under intense scrutiny. As the 2026 World Cup draws closer, FIFA and local organisers will be watching the government's response to this latest surge in violence with keen interest, hoping that stability can be restored to one of North America's most passionate footballing hubs.
