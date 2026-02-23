Liga MX fixture postponed after Mexican army kills cartel boss close to 2026 World Cup host city Guadalajara

In the immediate aftermath of the cartel leader's death, retaliatory violence flared up across the region. Cartel members reportedly engaged in the burning of vehicles and the blockade of major roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states, creating a logistical nightmare for teams and fans alike. These "narcobloqueos" are a common tactic used by criminal groups to hinder the movement of security forces, but they often result in the total paralysis of civilian transport links.

Despite the chaos, some sporting events are currently attempting to proceed as scheduled. The Mexican Open, an ATP tennis tournament held in Acapulco, Guerrero, is still expected to begin on Monday. Organisers issued a statement Sunday saying that "the tournament's operation continues as normal."

However, the footballing world remains on high alert as the security situation continues to evolve, with league officials prioritising the safety of players and spectators above the domestic calendar.