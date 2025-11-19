GOAL
Liga MX Apertura 2025 Play-In Preview: Tijuana, Juárez, Pachuca and Pumas fight for the last playoff spots
The play-in format
The Xolos-Juárez winner will move on to face Tigres, while the Pachuca-Pumas victor meets the loser of that matchup to determine Toluca’s opponent. On paper, both Play-In winners will enter the Liguilla as clear underdogs against the season’s two strongest teams.
But there’s a twist.
With Toluca and Tigres staring at nearly three weeks without competitive action, the clubs emerging from these midweek fights could arrive sharper, fitter, and far more in rhythm. That opens the door - at least a crack - for an upset.
Realistically, none of the Play-In sides have the firepower to match two teams widely tipped as finalists. Yet this is exactly where Liga MX chaos tends to thrive. In this league, the last team to slip into the postseason can catch fire overnight and send a favorite home early.
No. 7 Tijuana vs No. 8 FC Juárez
Tijuana enter the play-in as the slight favorite thanks to home-field advantage, even though both border teams had nearly identical tournaments. Xolos finished just one point above FC Juárez, and each side managed only six wins throughout the Apertura 2025. Neither arrives in great form, either: Sebastián Abreu’s squad closed the regular season with just one win in their final six matches, while Martín Varini’s side also collected only one victory over the same stretch. Both teams dipped in level down the stretch, but they still find themselves one win away from the Liguilla - though the “reward” would be facing Tigres, a team that finished more than 10 points ahead of them.
Xolos - Key to Success:
Tijuana have the stronger roster, a better attack, and a more solid defense than FC Juárez. The formula shouldn’t change at home: score first and protect your goal. If Abreu can contain Juárez’s forwards and break down their defensive block, Xolos should have a real chance to advance. That said, single-elimination games are unpredictable, and Varini won’t hesitate to take this match to penalties if necessary.
Xolos - Player to Watch: Gilberto Mora
It’s still unclear how many minutes Mora will play on Thursday, as he remains with the Mexican national team, and his physical readiness is uncertain. The expectation is that the 17-year-old midfield sensation could come off the bench in the second half, since Javier Aguirre wants to evaluate him for El Tri. Even in limited minutes, Mora could be decisive for Xolos.
FC Juárez - Key to Success:
Juárez need to disrupt Tijuana’s rhythm and keep them uncomfortable. They know they’re visiting a tough venue with artificial turf, so Varini’s team must keep a clean sheet, force Xolos to push higher up the pitch, and look to strike in transition.
FC Juárez - Player to Watch: Óscar Estupiñán
The striker finished the tournament with eight goals in just 13 games, making him Juárez’s primary scoring threat. If FC Juárez hopes to cause damage, Estupiñán will need to deliver.
GOAL Pick:
Xolos take it 2–0 and book their place as the seventh team in the Liguilla.
No. 9 Pachuca vs No. 10 Pumas
The matchup between Pachuca and Pumas is expected to draw far more attention than Xolos vs. FC Juárez. The Tuzos, who will host on Thursday thanks to their higher finish in the table, made a drastic move by dismissing former Mexico national team coach Jaime Lozano and bringing in Esteban Solari specifically to guide them through this play-in. On the other sideline is another manager under pressure: Efraín Juárez. His job security has been questioned all season, and although Pumas kept their hopes alive with a crucial win over Cruz Azul in the final week, a loss on Thursday could close the door on his return next tournament.
Pachuca - Key to Success: Pachuca must adjust quickly to Esteban Solari’s ideas. The new coach has already held a tune-up match to evaluate his squad, but the team closed the tournament with a five-game winless streak - a slump that ultimately cost Lozano his job. The Tuzos arrive in shaky form but hope the managerial change injects new energy.
Pachuca - Player to Watch: Enner Valencia
Although the Ecuadorian striker struggled this semester - scoring just three goals in nine matches - he remains a veteran built for knockout-style games. Solari is counting on him to lead the attack in a match where the winner stays alive and the loser’s season ends until next semester.
Pumas - Key to Success: Juárez must keep his composure and somehow guide Pumas to a difficult win at Estadio Hidalgo, leaning on the grit and resilience that have kept them alive this long. The Azul y Oro scored seven goals across their last two matches, so maintaining that attacking rhythm will be key to troubling the home side. They will also miss José Juan Macías, who suffered a knee injury and is out until next year.
Pumas - Players to Watch: Jorge Ruvalcaba and Keylor Navas
Both were central to Pumas’ campaign. Ruvalcaba earned a call-up to the Mexican national team after scoring five goals during the Apertura 2025, so his availability remains uncertain - though the club hopes to have him back quickly once El Tri wraps up its camp. Navas is also on international duty with Costa Rica, but as a goalkeeper, he is expected to make it back in time for the match.
GOAL Pick: Pumas will advance either by a narrow scoreline or in a penalty shootout.
Playoffs ahead..
The highly anticipated Apertura 2025 Liguilla will kick off next Wednesday and Thursday, shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions in recent years. With Ángel Correa leading Tigres, Sergio Ramos anchoring Monterrey, and América boasting stars like Alejandro Zendejas and Allan Saint-Maximin, the playoff field is loaded with talent. Cruz Azul, under Nicolás Larcamón, look like a genuine contender, while Toluca - guided by Antonio Mohamed - enter as defending champions after finishing the regular season atop the table, powered by Paulinho’s third straight scoring title.
Only one team will lift the trophy in a tournament filled with heavy investment and sky-high expectations. Chivas, revitalized under Gabriel Milito, hope to extend their impressive form and knock Cruz Azul out of contention. But the full list of eight playoff participants won’t be confirmed until the weekend, as the Play-In winner looks to crash the party and deliver a surprise of its own.
