'I am a liar!' - Enzo Maresca questions the quality of Chelsea's strength in depth despite plaudits for ability to rotate
Maresca's experiment backfires
Maresca made five changes from the side that drew with Arsenal against Leeds. It was a rotation forced as much by necessity as design. Reece James, who delivered an immense midfield display against the Gunners, was rested to protect his fitness. The captain returned on Saturday at Bournemouth. But Chelsea was again without Moises Caicedo, who continues to serve a three-match ban following his red card in the north London derby. The Chelsea manager admitted that he regretted some of his decisions at Leeds, particularly the omission of 18-year-old Josh Acheampong, whose involvement he later suggested might have offered greater stability. Meanwhile, summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo endured a difficult evening, and Maresca did little to shield him in public, noting the centre-back did not play well. The 45-year-old sought to explain the gulf in performance between his starters and players on the fringes, saying he cannot pretend there is no hierarchy within the squad.
What did Maresca say about Chelsea squad
Speaking to reporters, ahead of the Bournemouth clash, Maresca said: "Most of the rotation we do is because the other one cannot play. But I always try to be honest with you. In football, in life, in any job, there is a level. Andrey [Santos], unfortunately, is not Moi [Caicedo]. Tosin is not Wes. They have different skills. They are different. If I say to you that Andrey is like Moi, you can understand for yourself that I am a liar. There is a level at all jobs. Like me. Plenty of managers are better than me. Some not. But there is a level at all jobs. So, for me, [this] is the reality."
Maresca later conceded that squad management has become the most challenging aspect of this campaign at Stamford Bridge. The constant churn of fixtures and the fragility of some players have left him struggling to maintain consistency.
"We are in a process where we are trying to understand and to learn why, for instance, at Leeds we were not good enough," he said. "I don’t know if the solution is to have 12 or 14 players and the rest just play some minutes. But we are trying to understand. If today you play every three days, two days like now with the same 11, I don’t know [if it’s possible].
"I would like to play Reece [James] every game. He is much better. He is already playing two games a week; he needs to aim for three games a week. So he is already improving in that. But I also would like Moi not to be suspended or Wes every game. For sure, we need Reece for the next games."
Asked whether Fofana could soon cope with the intensity of three fixtures a week, Maresca was blunt: "It’s too early. He’s doing well one game per week. Hopefully, he can play two games per week. What we don’t want with Wes is another four, five, six months out."
Leeds punished a passive Chelsea performance
Leeds entered the evening in the relegation zone but played with the hunger and cohesion that Chelsea lacked. Maresca’s players appeared passive and mostly came out second best during duels and half-balls.
Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Maresca did not sugar-coat his assessment. He said: "A very poor night, they [Leeds] deserved to win the game, they were better in all aspects. [We will] Just try to analyse and learn from this game and focus on the next one. It's not about possession; in possession, you need a purpose. Today, they were better in all aspects. Congratulations to them. After the goal we scored, we had one or two clear chances, but the third goal killed the game completely, then it's much more difficult. It's reality, it's Premier League, you need to perform every game, no matter if you are at home or away or who the other team is. It's important to see where we are going to be in February or March, but most important is to understand what we did bad tonight and then try to improve."
What comes next?
Chelsea will hope to regain momentum when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries have lost four of their past five matches, presenting an opening for Maresca’s side to steady themselves after a turbulent week. Arsenal lost to Aston Villa, and that allows the Blues to reduce the gap with the leaders if they manage to emerge triumphant at the Vitality Stadium.
