'Not acceptable' - Liam Rosenior vents frustration over Chelsea's 'deep-lying' disciplinary issues after recording ninth red card of season in Arsenal loss

Rosenior has vowed to try and "get to the bottom" of Chelsea disciplinary problems quickly as he seeks to steer the club to Champions League qualification. "We need to do something [about our discipline], for sure. I need to speak to the coaching staff, the staff around the club, the players, because it's not acceptable," Rosenior told reporters. "Especially the last two games, we've caused our own issues, even here against a very good team. You can see there's a lot of good in our play. There's a lot of good technically, tactically, the quality of our play. But if we don't eradicate this, it's going to be the thing that costs us."

The manager was quick to point out that the issue is not something that can be solved simply by hitting players in the pocket. He added: "You can fine players. It's not about the punishment. It's about finding the reason why. I don't think Pedro Neto today or Wes Fofana last week would have in that moment been thinking about, if I get a red card, I'm going to get fined. It's a focus and a concentration thing that we need to get right. I know the record of the club is not great from the start of the season, and now it's getting bad. We had 10 games when I was in where we didn't have these issues, but we've had two in two games. There's something deep-lying that we need to get to the bottom of."