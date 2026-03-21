Liam Rosenior takes responsibility for Chelsea mistakes and admits players have their 'heads down' after Everton loss

Asked about Chelsea's defensive mistakes during the game, Rosenior added: "Yeah, 100 percent the accountability and the responsibility ends with me. We played in a different way, we dropped the team a little bit deeper today in a 4-4-2 shape. I thought we were comfortable in the game.

“The first goal we gave away, we were the most comfortable, and the difference again is in both boxes were that they were clinical. The third goal from Ndiaye was a fantastic finish. We had chances, especially in the first half but if you don’t take them you’re going to end up losing games of football.”

“Yeah goals give you energy, and at the moment we are gifting goals away. We gifted two poor goals. We started edgy, and then the first 10, 15 minutes a few cheap give aways and then we played our way into the game and it seems to be happening every week.

"What that does is the crowd gives energy to the opposition and then their confident goes up. In the end Everton deserved the victory and that is something we need to improve very very quickly.”