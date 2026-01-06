Liam Rosenior convicted of speeding on return to UK as new Chelsea boss learns punishment

Rosenior has now taken over at Stamford Bridge, after the Blues sacked Enzo Maresca. The former Strasbourg boss has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in west London, and will begin his managerial reign against Fulham on Wednesday.

He said in a statement: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

"I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal."

