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'Very exciting!' - Liam Rosenior talks up Chelsea transfer plans despite sack rumours
Rosenior planning for Chelsea revolution
Rosenior has revealed he is in deep discussions with Chelsea’s hierarchy regarding a strategic overhaul of the playing squad this summer. Amid a turbulent campaign and a disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the head coach is working in tandem with co-sporting directors Winstanley and Stewart to identify key targets.
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Alignment a Stamford Bridge
The head coach emphasised that these conversations are focused on long-term growth, aiming to rectify the inconsistencies that have plagued the first-team's season. While external pressure mounts, the internal focus remains on strengthening specific areas of the pitch to ensure the Blues return to Europe's elite.
"We're having really detailed conversations now about the areas we want to strengthen," Rosenior explained. "I've had great conversations about what I think we need. We're very aligned, actually, in terms of where we want to strengthen and how we go about that, which is very exciting.
"The most important bit, though, is making sure we get the now right as well. It's great to be able to plan for the future, but I want to make sure we're also in a good place. We want to win. That's why I'm here, and I'm having really good conversations with the ownership and sporting directors about that."
Addressing exit rumours
Meanwhile, speculation has been rife regarding the futures of Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Moises Caicedo, especially with the club still not yet assured of a ticket to next season's Champions League. Fernandez sparked concerns recently after he responded "we will see" when asked about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.
However, Rosenior moved quickly to downplay any suggestions of a mass exodus. "In my conversations with the ownership and the sporting directors, our plans are not solely based on whether we make the Champions League or not," Rosenior said. "But there's so many ifs. We just have to make sure that the 'if' we create is as positive as possible and we're still in a position to do that."
"I have a very, very good relationship with the players because we speak all the time. Not just about football, or the situation with their contracts, but about their life, how their kids are, how school is. I have a very, very close relationship with Enzo and with the other players. In terms of contracts and where they want to be, there's not one player at this club since I've been here that has said that he doesn't want to be here in the summer. In fact, the conversations are more about how we improve, what we can do as a group to improve, what we need to do to win in this moment. That's where we are at the moment."
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What comes next for Chelsea?
Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 30 matches, three points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth and one behind Liverpool in fifth. With eight league games remaining, the Blues will be looking to pick up as many points as possible to secure Champions League football next season. Their next Premier League match is against Everton on Saturday, before facing Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals after the international break.
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