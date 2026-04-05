Liam Rosenior impressed by captain Cole Palmer after handing armband to Chelsea star amid Enzo Fernandez debacle

Speaking after the dominant display at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior was quick to justify his selection, highlighting that leadership manifests in various forms on the football pitch. The head coach believes that Palmer’s technical courage makes him a natural figurehead for a team currently in transition. "I think it's a natural step for Cole where he is in his career," Rosenior explained. "He shows leadership. You have different types of leadership. You have players who talk, who organise."

The manager elaborated on why Palmer's specific style of play fits the mould of a captain in his tactical system. "What Cole does and where he leads is he's so brave and he'll take the ball on the pitch. And if he makes a mistake, he'll take the ball and be positive again. That reflects what I want in this team. I felt Cole led the team magnificently in the game today."