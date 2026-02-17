Getty Images Sport
'It doesn't look right' - Liam Rosenior accused of putting on an 'act' at Chelsea as Graham Potter comparison made
The shadow of the Graham Potter era
The appointment of Rosenior at Stamford Bridge was always going to invite scrutiny, given the club's recent history with promising domestic coaches. For many Chelsea supporters, the hiring of an English manager with a heavy emphasis on structural play and tactical philosophy triggers unwanted memories of Graham Potter’s ill-fated tenure.
Potter arrived from Brighton with high expectations but famously struggled to impose his personality on a squad bloated with expensive signings and established stars, resulting in his sacking around seven months later. Rosenior arrives as a somewhat unknown entity, having managed Hull before taking over as head coach of Chelsea's sister club - Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. He was then drafted in to replace Enzo Maresca at the helm of the Blues at the start of the year and is off to a solid start, having won eight and drawn one of his 11 matches in charge.
However, Jamie Carragher was quick to draw parallels between Potter and Rosenior, noting that technical brilliance alone isn't enough to survive the political and social landscape of a modern powerhouse like Chelsea.
- Getty Images Sport
Carragher questions the 'fit' at Stamford Bridge
The transition from a mid-table environment to the "goldfish bowl" of London is a leap many have failed to make. Reflecting on the similarities between the former and current managers, Carragher elaborated on why he fears history may be repeating itself.
“There is something about Liam Rosenior when you see him in the press conferences – I don’t know if it’s a bit of an act," he said on The Overlap. “There is no doubt Graham Potter is a good coach, we saw that at Brighton & Hove Albion, and he got the job, but he never felt like the right fit at Chelsea. It didn’t feel like he had the personality or the strength to manage a club like that and I am wondering if it would sort of be the same. It just doesn’t look right.”
Rooney defends his former colleague
While Carragher remains cynical, the view from those who have worked alongside Rosenior is starkly different. Wayne Rooney, who collaborated closely with Rosenior during their time at Derby County, offered a full-throated defence of his colleague’s credentials. Rooney argues that what critics perceive as a "performance" is actually the natural confidence of a man who has spent years perfecting his coaching craft.
The Manchester United legend believes that Rosenior’s technical foundation is elite, though he admits the challenge of managing World Cup winners is a different beast entirely. “He is an unbelievable coach – 100% – and I can say that through work, he helped me massively, how he organised the team, how he is on the training pitch, how he coaches. I don’t have any doubt about his coaching but the challenge now for Liam is managing these top players. He’s a confident person, a confident lad so it’s going to be interesting from now until the end of the season as these fixtures get tougher. If he has time there, he will do well but the question is, does he get time?”
- Getty
Navigating the scrutiny of the elite
The debate often boils down to a lack of familiarity with Rosenior's profile compared to the "super-managers" of Chelsea's past, such as Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel. As a domestic coach carving a new path, Rosenior faces a unique set of prejudices regarding his pedigree.
Rooney pointed out that the perception of him "acting" is likely a byproduct of the public trying to reconcile his playing career at mid-table clubs with his new status as a leader of a European giant.
"That’s the thing with Liam, you know him, but you don’t know him," he added. "You know his name, you know he’s played for Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion and teams like that, so he’s had a career in England. So now fans are looking at him saying, ‘Is he putting this on, is he trying to be the big man?’ He is being himself."
Advertisement