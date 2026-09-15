Thomas Tuchel told to fast-track Nottingham Forest star Liam Delap as potential Harry Kane successor for England

An England team without talismanic captain Kane is a daunting prospect for many supporters to contemplate. With the prolific striker now 33 years old, the reality of a future without him leading the line is rapidly approaching for the Three Lions.

Finding a suitable successor is proving to be a major headache for the national setup, as the gap in quality between Kane and the rest of the attacking pack remains significant. The pool of elite young centre-forwards waiting in the wings appears uncomfortably thin ahead of future international tournaments.

However, talkSPORT's Jordan has offered a potential solution to England head coach Tuchel. He has urged the manager to keep a close eye on Forest striker Delap.