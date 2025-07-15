Levi Colwill claims 'the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League' after Chelsea's 'statement' final victory over PSG
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has boldly claimed that winning Club World Cup will be considered as more prestigious than lifting the Champions League title in the future. Colwill also expressed his belief that the Blues can build on their success in the United States by challenging for the Premier League and Champions League in the 2025-26 campaign.
- Colwill claims CWC will be bigger than UCL
- Wants to win more trophies with Chelsea
- Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 in the final