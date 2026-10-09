Levante boss Luis Castro calls up 14-year-old wonderkid Diego Moyano to senior training as La Liga record beckons

Persistent financial constraints have forced the board to lean heavily on the academy, hoping to unearth another gem in the mould of Carlos Espi. This cost-effective strategy has been reinforced by the arrival of Belgian prospect Yanis Musuayi and Austria youth international Feanyi Ndukwe on loan from Liverpool. The coaching staff's faith in youth was also evident last term, when homegrown pair Nacho Perez and Paco Cortes were both handed their senior debuts.