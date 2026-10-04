Leonel Flores achieves rare feat by playing for Boca Juniors and Argentina on consecutive days

Without taking time to recover after featuring for Boca, Flores was handed the entire second half by Scaloni against Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental. Operating with trademark audacity down the left flank, the 19-year-old was directly involved in the build-up to Argentina's final two goals. Although denied a goal of his own, his energetic display built on an impressive showing that had already earned praise from Arruabarrena and Scaloni.