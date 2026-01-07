Lennart Karl apologises to Bayern Munich bosses for 'unfortunate' Real Madrid transfer comments as 17-year-old sensation moves on quickly with two-goal friendly display

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has moved quickly to shield his teenage prospect from further scrutiny, revealing that Karl issued an immediate apology for his recent media indiscretion. The youngster caused a stir within the fan base last week when he openly discussed his career roadmap, which included a future departure from the Allianz Arena before he had fully established himself in the first team.

However, Freund insisted that the comments were a result of youthful naivety rather than a lack of commitment to the Bundesliga leaders. Speaking after the club's mid-season friendly in Austria, the sporting director explained that the issue had been resolved internally following a conversation with the player.

“I think that’s just Lenny. Anyone who knows Lenny knows that. That’s how he plays football too,” Freund told reporters. “He ‘wears his heart on his sleeve’, he ‘doesn’t give a damn’, as we say around here – even on the pitch. He talks like a 17-year-old boy. He was immediately aware that it was unfortunate. He apologised the next day, and we talked about it.”

Freund emphasised that the club is delighted with the winger's development and his current happiness in Munich, attributing the quotes to a childhood affinity for the Spanish side rather than an active desire to leave.

“He said: ‘That’s not what I meant at all’ - He feels extremely comfortable at FC Bayern,” Freund continued. “He’s really enjoying this time. As a kid, he had a trial with Real Madrid – that was his dream club. He was asked who his dream club was besides FC Bayern. He is 17 years old and very happy at FC Bayern. And we are very happy that he is with us.”