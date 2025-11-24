Legendary former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos could stay in Liga MX through 2026 as Monterrey open renewal talks for the Clausura campaign

Although talks remain in the early stages, the intention from both parties is clear: they want the partnership to continue - according to ESPN.

Ramos, who arrived in February 2025, quickly became the anchor of Rayados’ defense and one of the most high-profile signings in league history. His presence on and off the pitch has shaped Monterrey’s locker room identity, making his renewal one of the club’s key decisions heading into next year.

Sporting president José Antonio “Tato” Noriega confirmed the discussions but emphasized that the team’s competitive priorities come first.

“Of course there are conversations - that’s normal - but I’d rather not get into details because it distracts us from what matters most right now: the team,” Noriega said.

He stressed that the club must stay fully focused as they prepare for a difficult Liguilla matchup.

“This is the moment to close ranks. We’re facing a complicated rival in América. Any opponent would be tough, but América brings a different level of attention and pressure. We have to stay centered on that,” he said.