Kevin Keegan: Legendary former Liverpool player and ex-England and Newcastle manager diagnosed with cancer, family reveal
Family reveal sad news
A statement released by his family and published on the Newcastle club website read: "Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms. These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment. Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care. During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment."
Newcastle send support to club legend
Newcastle sent their well wishes to Keegan at the same time, posting on social media: "Our former player & manager, Kevin Keegan will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, having been admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms. King Kev. We're with you every step of the way. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery."
Keegan managed Newcastle between 1992-1997, as well as that short stint in 2008. As a player, he turned out 78 times for the Magpies, scoring 48 goals along the way.
Kevin Keegan: Hero at Liverpool
After starting out at Scunthorpe, Keegan's most prolific time as a player was at Liverpool, where he made 230 appearances. With 68 goals to his name between 1971-1977, the former attacker won three titles before heading to Germany for a few years. He then returned to England in 1980, where he spent a few years at Southampton before moving on to Newcastle, and eventually retiring with Blacktown City in 1985. In terms of individual accolades, Keegan was named European Footballer of the Year twice at Hamburg.
An England icon
With 63 caps to his name, Keegan had a respectable career for the Three Lions before returning to manage them between 1999-2000. He captained his country and played in the 1982 World Cup, but was unable to replicate the success of that famous 1966 squad. When his playing days were over, he returned to the national team setup, taking over from Glenn Hoddle, and leading England into Euro 2000. But, after a disappointing campaign, he resigned and returned to club football with Manchester City.
