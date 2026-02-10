LEGACY: Mexico - the land of goals that has hosted more World Cups than any other nation

When we talk of venues in Mexico, there is one that needs no introduction. A giant of concrete that breathes history, that has seen generations and legends pass through its gates, the Estadio Ciudad de Mexico, historically known as Estadio Azteca, is far more than a stadium; it’s a sanctuary of world football.
Here, in 1970, Pele lifted his third World Cup, sealing Brazil’s status as the greatest team of its era. Here too, in 1986, Maradona defied the laws of football with the Hand of God and the greatest goal ever scored. Two geniuses, two immortal moments, one stage.
Now, almost 40 years on, the colossus - renovated, modernised, yet still as magical as ever - will open its doors to the world once more. The Estadio Ciudad de Mexico will again feel the roar of the fans, the echo of the chants, the emotion of an entire nation beating as one.
It’s no coincidence that this temple returns to the spotlight, for its turf has witnessed the moments that defined the modern game. And when that opening whistle blows in 2026, it won’t just mark the start of a match, it will be the world’s reunion with history.
The Estadio Ciudad de Mexico won’t just host the World Cup; it will feel it, breathe it, relive it. Because there are places where football is merely played, and others - like this one - where football lives forever.