Julian Nagelsmann's mission to harness Germany's World Cup heritage & revive a European powerhouse after back-to-back group-stage exits

The legacy that once signified strength had become a shadow. But it is precisely this legacy that is regaining importance today. At a time when football is increasingly shaped by data, structures and systems, the emotional and character-based dimension remains an underestimated factor for success.

World Cups are usually not a stage for theoretical systems, but tests of determination and tournaments of attitude. It is not necessarily the team with the best passing statistics that wins, but the one with the greatest unity. The German legacy – fighting spirit, team spirit, mental toughness – is therefore not a nostalgic idealisation, but a resource for the future.

Julian Nagelsmann has recently recognised this. Since taking over as national coach in 2023, he has regularly spoken about mentality and community. In March 2024, before the European Championship on home soil, he said: "The pressure we are under is the pressure to be successful. Everything else is just stuff that comes from outside. It's football and it should stir emotions."

This can be understood as a programmatic new beginning. Nagelsmann wanted football to trigger something again – in players, in fans and in the country. After the tournament, in which Germany was once again recognisable as a team, he explained: "I said we need the support of the people of our country because we know that we simply weren't good enough in the last tournaments. And after the last few games, I think the fans have realised that we want to achieve something and change things."

He was referring to what Low had lost in his final years: the connection between the team, identity and the audience. Nagelsmann formulated his claim even more clearly at the end of July at the International Coaches' Congress held by the German Football Coaches Association in Leipzig.

"We don't have to be Spain 2.0," he said. Instead, he insisted it was necessary to "think old-fashioned" and, in the old German style, "think more defensively and defend". The comeback of the German virtues was on.