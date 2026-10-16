Leeds United and Daniel Farke reach agreement in principle over new contract to 2029

Leeds United appear to have secured the long-term future of manager Farke, with reports indicating that a new deal has been agreed upon in principle. The German tactician, who was originally appointed in July 2023 on a four-year contract, is now expected to sign an extension that will keep him at the helm until 2029, according to The Athletic.

This development follows a period of significant progress for the club under Farke's guidance, transitioning from Championship promotion hopefuls to a stable Premier League outfit. The news represents a major boost for the Whites as they look to build on their impressive recent form and solidify their position among the elite of English football.



