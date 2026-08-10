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Lecce appeal to FIFA as AWOL winger Lameck Banda refuses to return for pre-season
Disciplinary breach triggers appeal
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lecce have officially submitted a formal complaint to FIFA as well as the Zambian and Libyan Football Federations, pointing out that the player remains under contract after Banda went AWOL from pre-season training for four consecutive weeks.
The 25-year-old winger's deal in Italy runs until June 2027 after the club exercised a unilateral extension option, but he has refused all communication. The situation escalated further following reports that Banda was spotted in Cairo with Libyan outfit Al Swehli SC, who are pursuing his signature after Lecce rejected an initial bid worth under €1m.
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Club hierarchy expresses betrayal
The club's management hierarchy could not hide their deep disappointment over the unprofessional conduct displayed by the wide man.
Speaking to the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia newspaper, Lecce sporting director Stefano Trinchera confirmed the club's failure to establish contact with Banda: "Unfortunately, we haven’t heard from Lameck Banda for several days. We are continuing to call Banda in for his medical tests, but receive no reply. We’ll see how long this goes on for. What we can be certain of is that he will pay the consequences for his behaviour."
Trinchera reinforced the board's sense of surprise given the unwavering backing the club had provided him: "It is an understatement to say that we feel let down. We have always been very supportive of Lameck, including in some personal matters. This is why his behaviour has surprised us all."
Winger forces lucrative move
Banda's extreme measures were triggered by a two-year contract proposal from Al Swehli SC worth €1.6m per season ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign. The player claims he was unaware of the automatic extension clause when signing his initial contract from Maccabi Petah Tikva back in 2022. Since arriving in Italy for €2m, the 22-cap Zambia international has made 109 competitive appearances for the Salentini, contributing nine goals and 12 assists.
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Legal battle threatens career
Lecce are now awaiting an official response from FIFA regarding potential playing bans or international transfer freezes for the player. The manager and hierarchy must focus on shaping their Serie A squad without Banda's presence ahead of the domestic season kickoff. This legal dispute threatens to trigger a protracted arbitration process that could severely disrupt the winger's career at both club and international levels.
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