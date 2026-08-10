Lecce appeal to FIFA as AWOL winger Lameck Banda refuses to return for pre-season

The club's management hierarchy could not hide their deep disappointment over the unprofessional conduct displayed by the wide man.

Speaking to the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia newspaper, Lecce sporting director Stefano Trinchera confirmed the club's failure to establish contact with Banda: "Unfortunately, we haven’t heard from Lameck Banda for several days. We are continuing to call Banda in for his medical tests, but receive no reply. We’ll see how long this goes on for. What we can be certain of is that he will pay the consequences for his behaviour."

Trinchera reinforced the board's sense of surprise given the unwavering backing the club had provided him: "It is an understatement to say that we feel let down. We have always been very supportive of Lameck, including in some personal matters. This is why his behaviour has surprised us all."