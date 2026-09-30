VIDEO: Arsenal star Leah Williamson concedes 'freak' late penalty as Paris FC fight back to shock Gunners in Champions League

Arsenal appeared to be cruising toward a vital European victory after establishing a two-goal cushion early in the second half. Following a difficult run in the Women's Super League, the North London side looked revitalised in the French capital. Alessia Russo opened the scoring in the 41st minute, finishing clinically from the edge of the area after some slick interplay with Georgia Stanway.

The momentum remained firmly with the visitors after the interval. Stanway, a summer arrival from Bayern Munich, doubled the advantage in the 50th minute by ghosting into the six-yard box unmarked. The midfielder showed great composure to fire home a volley, marking her first goal for the club.