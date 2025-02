This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Leagues Cup unveils the official 2025 schedule, with Columbus Crew opening against Toluca Major League Soccer Liga MX The third edition of the CONCACAF-sanctioned tournament offers key matchups between MLS and LIGA MX teams Tournament runs from July 29 to Aug. 31, 2025

New format features interleague matches through quarterfinals

Defending champions Columbus Crew kick off against Toluca Article continues below