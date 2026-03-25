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Lazio: the future between the posts remains uncertain: discussions are underway regarding the futures of Provedel, Motta and Mandas

Lazio
Transfers
Serie A
I. Provedel
E. Motta
C. Mandas

Lazio are considering possible future transfer scenarios for the goalkeeper position. Provedel could leave, Mandas could return, and Motta is a reliable option.

Lazio’s present and future between the posts remains to be decided.


Ivan Provedel’s injury has opened the door for the young Motta much sooner than expected at Formello.


The youngster’s strong performances and the transfer market situation, which also involves Mandas, are now prompting the club to reconsider its options.

  • PERFORMED

    Following his shoulder operation, Provedel’s season has come to a premature end. With him gone, Lazio have lost a key figure. The condition he returns in this summer will be the decisive factor in determining his future. The plan to gradually lower the average age of the squad will, in fact, continue. Provedel was born in 1994, so discussions about his future are inevitable regardless. Much will also depend on whether Sarri remains in charge. It is precisely under ‘Il Comandante’ that the Friulian goalkeeper has enjoyed his best seasons. Should the manager leave, therefore, the player’s decision – with his contract expiring in 2027 – could follow suit.

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  • RECEIVE

    This is also because, for now, the signs are encouraging from Edoardo Motta, born in 2005, who arrived in January from Reggiana for around €1 million. The deal was initially intended as a long-term prospect, but it has inevitably turned into an immediate solution – one that could even become permanent. His early performances have highlighted the youngster’s character and significant potential for growth. The club sees him as a player on whom to build, partly because the low cost of the deal makes him a strategic investment. If his form remains at this level, it is not out of the question that he could even compete for a starting place next season, regardless of Provedel’s return.

  • Wishes

    On a side note, there is also the matter of Christos Mandas to consider. Loaned out to Bournemouth in January for £2.5 million (already roughly triple what Lazio paid to OFI Crete in 2023), his buy-back clause is set at £17.5 million. However, the English club already have Petrovic (signed from Chelsea for almost 30 million last summer) and it is therefore by no means certain that they will decide to exercise the buy-back clause for the Greek player born in 2001. This is also because Mandas has yet to feature on the pitch. Despite this, there is a sense of optimism at Formello: Fabiani is convinced that the English side will eventually pay the buy-back fee. And if that were not to happen, even the prospect of Mandas returning to Lazio would not be unwelcome at the club. At that point, decisions will be made on who to sell and who to keep among Provedel, Motta and Mandas himself.

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Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR