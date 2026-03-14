Lazio, Sarri's press conference: "It looks like another season from scratch, but I'm happy here"

Milan have distinct characteristics. They can strike at any moment, with exceptional technical and physical qualities. We’ll need to be careful not to give them space, because they have devastating bursts of pace. It’s a very tough match tactically as well. Over the last few days we’ve been trying out two options, with either Patric or Taylor in the playmaker role. We’ll try to assess Romagnoli’s fitness until tomorrow morning, but the situation isn’t exactly straightforward. If I ask my players to aim for certain goals, then I must be the first to try to achieve them: I will always field the most suitable line-up to achieve that result. Przyborek is showing promising signs; we’ll see when he’s ready to settle into this league environment. Set-pieces are a problem; there’s no point in hiding it. Not always having the same line-up available doesn’t help either, because it forces me to keep changing the marking. Modric is a model of humility. He’s thrown himself back into the fray at his age, with tremendous dedication, and always gives his all. He remains one of the greatest of this era, and having him – even if he were younger – is everyone’s dream. Top-class players have a special mindset. Zaccagni has had a difficult season, with constant issues, but if we’re honest, he’s clearly improving in the last two or three matches. He deserves to have a good end to the season. If spaces open up, someone like Dele-Bashiru is getting better at exploiting them. He still needs to improve in certain situations; at times he seems to play without a sense of danger, but the signs are starting to look positive.