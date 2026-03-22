Lazio: nothing serious for Gila – here’s how the Spanish centre-back is doing

There are no concerns over Mario Gila’s condition. The Lazio defender was substituted midway through the first half of the match against Bologna due to a physical problem that did not bode well. The Spanish player grimaced in pain after sliding in to tackle Castro and remained on the ground in agony. With the Biancocelesti medical staff attending to him, a substitution was immediately requested for the 2000-born player, who was touching the inside of his right thigh at the time of being taken off. Since the start of the season, there have been several muscle injuries affecting Gila in particular, but also the rest of Sarri’s squad. At the Dall’Ara, it therefore seemed like yet another such case, but it appears the situation is less serious than expected.