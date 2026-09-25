Lautaro Martinez visits Racing Club as Inter captain reflects on Argentina's future and Lionel Messi farewell

During the national team camp, attention quickly turned towards the future of La Albiceleste as they prepare for the talismanic playmaker's final appearance. Speaking to ESPN Argentina when asked about Messi's impending international farewell, Lautaro offered a measured response: "He hasn't left yet, we still have one game left, and after that we'll see."

Reflecting on the foundations laid by this golden generation, the forward highlighted the need for a fresh start: "What remains is the legacy he left behind, along with all of us lads who have been joining up alongside the newcomers. We have to start from scratch, as with every new cycle."