Laura Woods Arsenal Newcastle 2025Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'Not sure what's worse' - Laura Woods furious with partner Adam Collard as couple watch Arsenal get dumped out of Carabao Cup semi-finals as baby Leo sports Newcastle onesie

ArsenalNewcastleCarabao CupShowbizNewcastle vs Arsenal

Laura Woods endured an evening to forget as Arsenal suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with baby son Leo sporting a Newcastle onesie.

  • Sports presenter is a passionate Gunners fan
  • Love Island star partner supports Magpies
  • Battle on to win allegiance of newborn son
