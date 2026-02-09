'Caps don't win automatic work' - Laura Woods takes aim at Eni Aluko after ex-Lioness' latest dig at Ian Wright over women's football punditry

Aluko worked alongside Woods as part of ITV’s team that covered the Lionesses’ successful defence of their European Championship crown in 2025. She did not work on the final, with Wright joining Karen Carney and Emma Hayes on screen.

Ex-Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha was part of the BBC pack, with Aluko telling the ‘90s Baby Show’ when airing her latest grievances: “Last year at the Women's Lionesses final, I'm sat in the stands, I wasn't on it for ITV for the final. Farah Williams was next to me. Farah Williams has 170 caps for England.

“The two broadcasters that had the rights, ITV, BBC. On BBC, you've got Ellen White, Steph Houghton and Nedum Onuoha. No offence to Nedum Onouha, nothing against him, I don't know whether he played for England or not. You're on the main panel for the final for England Women.

“Let's go over to ITV, I'm in the stands with 105 caps, so you have got two women with 290 caps, something ridiculous right. Right ITV, it's Ian Wright, Emma Hayes and Kaz Carney.

“So out of six spots, two have gone to men, meanwhile you have got 290 (caps) sitting in the stands. I have never done a final and I am probably going to struggle to think of any woman, female pundit, who has done a men's major final.

“I am talking about as a pundit, so something is not right there. Why are people like me and Faz (Fara) not there. It is nothing against Ian and nothing against them, I am just saying broadly speaking we need to be aware of that.”

Aluko added: “From my perspective we didn't go through all of that blood, sweat and tears for women to now be second place in our own sport. What are we doing? The women's game should be by women, for women. Male allies should absolutely support that, but when it gets to the point where you are the main character of the show, we are just repeating the patriarchal stuff we have been fighting against.

“Whoever that upsets, that upsets. I have always been protective about women's football. I was doing women's football when it didn't pay to do women's football. Now we are reaping the rewards, I am like, women should be winning right now.”