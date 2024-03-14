‘We laughed!’ - Stefan Savic reacts to Marcus Thuram’s bizarre ball game that saw him hit below the belt during Atletico Madrid’s thrilling Champions League triumph over Inter
Stefan Savic has laughed off Marcus Thuram’s bizarre ball game during Atletico Madrid’s thrilling Champions League triumph over Inter.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spanish giants prevailed on penalties
- Thrilling contest at Civitas Metropolitano
- Plenty of clashes caught the eye in Madrid