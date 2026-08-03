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LAFC co-owner Larry Berg elected next MLS commissioner, set to succeed Don Garber after 27-year tenure
- AFP
High-profile meetings
The decision was made Monday after a series of high-profile meetings in New York City. Owners representing all 30 MLS clubs participated in the vote, with a two-thirds supermajority - or 20 votes - required for Berg to be elected. He will become the third commissioner in league history, although the timing of the transition from Garber has not yet been announced. Berg will be required to sell his stake in LAFC, and assume the role on Jan. 1, 2027.
The league confirmed Berg's appointment in a statement:
"Major League Soccer today announced that Larry Berg has been named the league's next Commissioner. Berg, Co-Managing Owner of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Co-Chair of Major League Soccer's Sporting and Competition Committee, was selected following a comprehensive succession planning process led by the MLS Board of Governors, with Korn Ferry, CAA and The Miles Group serving as advisors throughout the search. Berg will be officially introduced on Aug. 4 at MLS headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and assume the role of Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2027," it said.
- ZUMA Press Wire
A strong soccer background
Berg would seem to be the ideal candidate to follow Garber, thanks to a solid resume in MLS. He is currently co-chair of the sporting and competition committee, and reportedly had significant support from the board in recent weeks, thanks to his solid relationships around the league. He has reportedly held a significant role in the implementation of so-called MLS 3.0, a wide-ranging series of changes that have aimed to catapult the league into the modern era. His proximity to those changes made him a favorite for the role.
"I'm honored to lead Major League Soccer into its next era," Berg said in a statement. "Thanks to the vision and commitment of so many people, Major League Soccer has achieved tremendous success, but I believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead. We have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the quality of our competition, develop more world-class players, deepen our connection with supporters, and continue elevating Major League Soccer's place in the global game. Together with our owners, clubs, players, partners, supporters, and league staff, I could not be more excited for what comes next."
- MLS Soccer
Garber's legacy
Garber will be remembered as a commissioner who saw MLS into its modern era. Formerly a prominent executive at the NFL, Garber took over in 1999. Back then, there were just 12 MLS franchises. Now there are 30, with most playing in soccer-specific stadiums.
Garber enjoyed significant wins in securing the arrival of England legend David Beckham and subsequent roster rule changes. More recently, under his stewardship, MLS has announced a switch to a fall-spring calendar that will take place for the 2027-28 season. The current commissioner's contract expires in 2027, and he told SBJ that he plans on remaining in place "in some capacity" through the end of his deal. The league announced Garber will serve as commissioner until the end of the season, before becoming chairman of the league for the remainder of his contract.
Challenges facing Berg
The new commissioner will have no shortage of tasks to face as he heads towards a new era of MLS. Although Garber saw the vote approved for a fall-spring calendar, Berg will have to be the one to ensure that sweeping change is made smoothly. The same applies for reported talks on the loosening of roster rules. Owners met in Charlotte before the All-Star Game to discuss potential tweaks, including the removal of hyper-specific roster control systems that often force MLS clubs to shrink their budgets.
There is also the question of a looming Collective Bargaining Agreement. The current CBA expires on Jan. 31, 2028. Any major changes made to the league - especially regarding player salary - will surely have to be done with CBA negotiations
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