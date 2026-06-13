Lamine Yamal makes ‘very expensive tickets’ worth it as former Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic backs Blaugrana & Spain wonderkid to illuminate 2026 World Cup

As the footballing world turns its attention to the 2026 World Cup, one name is dominating the conversation more than any other. Yamal, Barcelona’s teenage sensation, has received the ultimate seal of approval from one of the game's biggest personalities, Ibrahimovic. The youngster had been sidelined since last April after sustaining an injury against Celta Vigo, casting serious doubts over his availability for the group stage matches. However, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente recently confirmed that Yamal is ready to feature for some minutes against Cape Verde in La Roja's World Cup opener.

Speaking about the impact the 18-year-old has on the game, Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports : “Lamine Yamal is a special player. He’s a player you pay those very expensive tickets for, a player you come to the stadium for, and thanks to whom you can simply enjoy the experience.”