Lamine Yamal makes 'trade' deal with Thierry Henry as ex-Arsenal star sets up meeting with Barcelona youngster ahead of next Clasico clash with Real Madrid
Thierry Henry has set up a meeting with Lamine Yamal, as the 17-year-old and the Arsenal and Barcelona legend plan to swap shirts when they meet.
- Yamal puts on stupendous show vs. Inter
- Henry wants Yamal's shirt for his son
- Spaniard plans a shirt swap with the legend