Lamine Yamal not good enough for Real Madrid! Barcelona winger lacks 'class and culture' required to make it at Los Blancos but ex-star wants 'phenomenon' Pedri at the Bernabeu

Speaking to El Chiringuito’s Josep Pedrerol on El Cafelito the ex-Madrid star made his feelings clear when comparing Yamal to Barcelona midfielder Pedri, whom he described as a perfect example of humility and class.

“I wouldn’t sign Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid. He’s a star, but he doesn’t embody the essence or soul of what a Real Madrid player should be,” Zamorano said. “I would sign Pedri, who is a star and a phenomenon... and without saying a word. He is humble, down-to-earth, and speaks only when necessary. Pedri has the essence, the soul, of Real Madrid.”

Zamorano, who represented Los Blancos between 1992 and 1996, went on to emphasise that players wearing the white shirt must reflect the club’s “class and culture.” He added: “Real Madrid is a team with class and culture, and the players who play for Madrid have to represent that. I never heard Messi say that Real Madrid steals, and he was the best in the world.”

His remark was a direct reference to Yamal’s pre-Clasico Twitch stream, where the teenager stirred controversy by quipping: “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain.” The comment reportedly angered several Madrid players and added fuel to the growing criticism surrounding his maturity.