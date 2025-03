Lamine Yamal has been warned that he must "take responsibility" of his body as Hansi Flick discussed the prospect of resting the Barcelona winger.

Flick wants to manage Yamal's minutes

Has already clocked over 3000 for Barca

Might not get a start against Girona